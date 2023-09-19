The Defense Forces eliminated 520 occupiers and destroyed 35 artillery systems

35 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops over the past day. Russia lost 520 occupiers, five tanks, 25 artillery systems and 17 armored fighting vehicles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position in the Andriivka area. The defense forces are storming the area south of Bakhmut.

In the Maryinka direction, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the Maryinka district of the Donetsk region. On the Melitopol direction, the Russians also advanced unsuccessfully in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.