A bank of Ukrainian fonts will appear in Ukraine at the state level

In Ukraine, at the state level, they plan to create a bank of Ukrainian fonts.

Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeev wrote about this.

"Ukraine has long had a ban on the use of the Russian language in official records, so it is worth getting rid of the Russian system of glyphs," he noted.

Therefore, the Russian font "Izhitsa" was removed from circulation in the work of the Verkhovna Rada. Instead, they will use the Volja font, which was developed by the Ukrainian font designer Marcela Mozhyn. It was created on the basis of the writings of the chief artist of the UPA, Nilo Khasevych, of the beginning of the 20th century.

The Volja font is the ceremonial font of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is used for laser engraving, issuing certificates of honor, acknowledgments, certificates for awards, etc. UAF Sans became the official font for the Armed Forces. It is used to draw up, for example, a summary of enemy losses.