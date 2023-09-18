The Georgian authorities announced the preparation of a “revolutionary scenario” based on the example of Euromaidan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted

The State Security Service of Georgia announced the preparation of a "revolutionary scenario" for the change of power in the country in October-December this year.

This was said by the representative of the Security Service of Ukraine, Bacha Mgeladze, at a briefing, Echo of the Caucasus reports.

According to him, a group of people is planning riots to violently change the government, with the help of foreign funding.

The authors of the "revolutionary script" are the ex-Deputy Minister of the Interior of Georgia and the former chief of the Odesa Police Giorgi Lortkipanidze, the ex-Minister of the Interior of Georgia Vano Merabishvili, the bodyguard of the third president of Georgia Saakashvili Mykhailo Baturin, the commander of the Georgian Legion Mamuka Mamulashvili.

The Security Service adds that the beginning of the protests will allegedly be connected with the publication of the European Commissionʼs report on how Georgia fulfills the recommendations for acquiring the status of a candidate for joining the EU, and the decisions of the EU countries regarding this status.

Bacha Mgeladze said that the organizers plan to create a tent city, build barricades near central avenues, strategic facilities and government buildings for "provocations", and organize an explosion in the tent city to cause casualties and "shootouts between law enforcement agencies and protesters."

"In particular, the organizers are considering the possibility of implementing in Georgia a scenario similar to the events of the Ukrainian Euromaidan in 2014," the Georgian State Security Service said.

The SGB did not provide evidence of preparation for such events.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko reacted to the statement of the Georgian special service about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the preparation of the rebellion in Georgia.

"This information is not true. The current Georgian government is once again trying to demonize Ukraine in order to solve its internal political issues. The Ukrainian state did not interfere, does not interfere and does not plan to interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia," he wrote.