An official of the Ministry of Defense was arrested in the Netherlands. He helped supply the Russians with aircraft spare parts

An official of the Ministry of Defense was arrested in the Netherlands. He is accused of exporting aircraft parts to Russia through third countries to circumvent EU sanctions.

This was reported by Euractiv.

The premises of a 48-year-old man in the city of Arnhem were searched, and the official himself was arrested. His 53-year-old accomplice, who provided investigators with information about the crime, was also detained.

"Records, digital media, and ammunition were seized at the place of residence. The man works in the Ministry of Defense," the Netherlands Fiscal Information and Investigation Service reported. The Ministry of Defense of the country has not yet commented on this information.