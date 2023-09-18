The Minister of Defense of Poland published the defense strategy for 2011 — the country planned a retreat across the Vistula

Polandʼs defense minister has released declassified documents that testify to a plan for a large-scale retreat of the army across the Vistula River in the event of a Russian invasion. The documents date back to 2011 and were "secretly" declassified in 2013, which may indicate a change in defense strategy.

"The plan for the use of the Armed Forces, approved by the then head of the Ministry of Defense Klich, predicted that the independent defense of the country would last a maximum of two weeks, and in seven days the enemy would come to the right bank of the Vistula. The documents clearly show that Lublin, Rzeszów and Łomża could have been Polish Bucha," Blaszczak said.

The retreat of the Polish armed forces across the Vistula River would mean the loss of 40% of the territory and their surrender to the advancing enemy forces for occupation without actually fighting.

According to the document, in the event of hostilities, the Armed Forces "will defend their territory, airspace and territorial waters in order to delay the pace of the enemyʼs offensive operation as much as possible and stop his attack on the frontiers in the area of the Vistula and Vepr rivers."

Further, the main efforts will be aimed at stopping the enemyʼs offensive and maintaining the bridgeheads on the right bank of the Vistula.

At the same time, it is noted that NATO forces would need up to 14 days to deploy an international military contingent on the territory of Poland.

In 2011, the Polish army had low combat capability and limited personnel, which became the basis for the formation of such a strategy.

The minister of the defense department made his statement on the eve of the parliamentary elections, in which the main competitor of the pro-ruling party is the opposition force, during whose tenure this defense strategy was adopted.

Currently, this document has no military value and can only be a means of political game.