SBU declared the suspicion of torturing Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region to Russian militant

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Russian GRU fighter, who tortured Ukrainians during the occupation of Balaklia in the Kharkiv region.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

We are talking about 34-year-old Russian Sultan Pashtov, a fighter of the "Chibis" battalion of the 16th separate brigade of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU).

In the spring of 2022, he and other occupiers set up a torture chamber in the district police department. Pashtov took part in punitive raids and torture, in particular he tortured four patriotic men: he interrogated, beat with a rubber baton, beat with a stun gun, and shot him in the head with a machine gun.

He was informed of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy). Measures are underway to bring the occupier to justice.