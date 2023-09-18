The Defense Forces destroyed 620 occupiers and 108 units of their equipment over the past day

The Defense Forces eliminated 620 occupiers and 108 units of enemy weapons and equipment over the past day. During this time, more than 35 combat clashes took place.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Active fighting continues in the Bakhmut direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved success over the past week, as the General Staff notes.

The Defense Forces continue their assault in the Klishchiivka area (Donetsk region), inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

The summary also states that the Ukrainian aviation carried out nine strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and units of missile forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two anti-aircraft missile systems, 11 artillery pieces, three ammunition depots and the enemyʼs electronic warfare station.