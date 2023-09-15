Great Britain included the PMC "Wagner" in the list of terrorist organizations. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on September 15.

From now on, London will consider membership of the PMC "Wagner" or active support of its activities a criminal offense — with a potential penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

Britainʼs Home Secretary Suella Braverman called PMC "Wagner" a military tool of Putin and said the company was associated with "violence, destruction and barbaric murder."

"They are terrorists, plain and simple. And this banning order clearly reflects that in UK law. ʼWagneriansʼ are involved in robberies, torture and barbaric murders. The operations of the PMC in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa pose a threat to global security. That is why we ban this terrorist organization and continue to help Ukraine, where we can, in its fight against Russia," the Minister of Internal Affairs noted.