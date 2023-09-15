The Russians shelled a residential area in the occupied Nova Kakhovka. There were casualties

At 09:20 on Friday, Russian troops shelled the residential area of Sokil in the occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. According to preliminary information, one person was killed as a result of the enemy attack.
The head of the city of the Nova Kakhovka Volodymyr Kovalenko informed "Suspilne" about this.
According to him, local residents saw a plane that dropped an aerial bomb on a residential quarter. "Currently, the block where the shots were fired has been captured by the Russian occupiers. They go around the apartments," noted Kovalenko.
"Eyewitnesses claim that before the explosion, a characteristic whistle was heard from the southeast direction. Residents of the occupied Khrestivka report that they heard the plane and the sound of the launch around 09:17. This fact is also evidenced by the nature of the damage to residential buildings and the distance between settlements — the occupiersʼ plane used a self-correcting aerial bomb (ABM) on civilians," notes the local newspaper "Nova Kakhovka".
- Nova Kakhovka is a city in the Kherson region next to the Kakhovka HPP, which was blown up by the occupiers in June 2023. The city has been under occupation since the first days of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.