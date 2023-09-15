The Russians shelled a residential area in the occupied Nova Kakhovka. There were casualties

At 09:20 on Friday, Russian troops shelled the residential area of Sokil in the occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. According to preliminary information, one person was killed as a result of the enemy attack.

The head of the city of the Nova Kakhovka Volodymyr Kovalenko informed "Suspilne" about this.

According to him, local residents saw a plane that dropped an aerial bomb on a residential quarter. "Currently, the block where the shots were fired has been captured by the Russian occupiers. They go around the apartments," noted Kovalenko.

"Eyewitnesses claim that before the explosion, a characteristic whistle was heard from the southeast direction. Residents of the occupied Khrestivka report that they heard the plane and the sound of the launch around 09:17. This fact is also evidenced by the nature of the damage to residential buildings and the distance between settlements — the occupiersʼ plane used a self-correcting aerial bomb (ABM) on civilians," notes the local newspaper "Nova Kakhovka".