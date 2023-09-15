The US Senate is investigating why “Starlink” satellites did not work near Crimea

The US Senate Armed Services Committee is investigating why American billionaire Elon Musk decided to shut down Starlink satellites near Crimea when Ukraine was planning an attack on Russian warships.

Bloomberg writes about it.

According to the chairman of the committee Jack Reed, the reports on the work of Starlink revealed "serious national security concerns". He added that the committee will look at the broader satellite communications market, government contracts and "the big role that Mr. Musk and his company play here."

Jack Reed and other senators doubt that the decision to shut down Starlink near Crimea was made by a government official.

"Neither Elon Musk nor any private citizen can have the final say when it comes to US national security," Reed noted.

Democratic senators on the committee also demand an answer from the Pentagon why Elon Musk decides when Ukraine will use Starlink, and not US government officials.