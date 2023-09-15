The government approved the draft budget for 2024 with own revenues of the general fund of the budget in the amount of 1.56 trillion hryvnias and expenditures of the general fund in the amount of 3.108 trillion. The project must be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) by September 15.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The key emphasis of this project is the defense and security of our country. We are directing more than half of all budget resources — 1.685 trillion hryvnias. This amount is 113 billion more than this year. There will be even more weapons and equipment. More drones, ammunition, missiles. Just like this year, every penny of citizensʼ and business taxes will go to support our Security and Defense Forces," the head of government noted.

The second priority is the social sphere. Budget expenditures will amount to 469 billion hryvnias — 25 billion more than this year.

The third priority is medicine and education. For medicine — 202 billion hryvnias, which is 24 billion more than the expenditures of 2023. 179 billion for education, which is 23 billion more than this year.

The fourth priority is to support veterans. Expenditures under this program will be doubled — from 6.8 billion hryvnias in 2023 to 14.3 billion hryvnias next year.

The fifth priority is the restoration of our economy. No increase in taxes is foreseen.

The government continues the preferential lending programs, the "eRobota" grant program, and support for Ukrainian startups.