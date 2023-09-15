“NGL.media” identified more than two thousand men who permanently left Ukraine through the “Shlyakh” system

According to the permits of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, at least 2 248 men of conscription age left Ukraine and did not return through the "Shlyakh" system from June 2022 to February 2023. Such data are provided by NGL.media journalists, who have been investigating the use of the "Shlyakh" system for several months.

They were able to identify all of these men, but their names were not made public — instead, the journalists named public and charitable organizations that facilitated the departure of these men abroad.

According to various estimates, such a "service" is worth on the black market from $3 000 to $5 000 per person, so we are talking about tens of millions of dollars in profit.

In total, NGL.media identified 372 such organizations and tells about the leaders of this anti-rating, thanks to which hundreds of evaders left.