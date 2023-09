At night, air defense forces destroyed all 17 Shahed drones, which the Russians used to attack Ukraine. They were moving in the direction of Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

The Russians launched the Shahed-136/131 UAV from the southeast direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk).

The Armed Forces involved fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups.