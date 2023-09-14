Latvia will not confiscate cars from Russians if they are already on the territory of the EU

Latvia will not confiscate from Russians cars with Russian license plates that are already on the territory of the European Union.

The press service of the Latvian tax service told the Russian service of the BBC about this.

Also, personal belongings of Russians will not be confiscated when crossing the border, including smartphones, which are listed in the recommendations of the European Commission. It will be possible to cross the border with goods that are necessary for personal use during the trip, for example, hygiene products, body care products, cosmetics, clothes, phones.

The importation of personal effects may be prohibited only if they are imported in quantities that give rise to suspicions that these items may be intended for sale.