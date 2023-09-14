Ukraine received another grant from the USA. The money will go to the salaries of educators, doctors and emergency workers

As part of the World Bankʼs PEACE in Ukraine project, the United States will provide Ukraine with another $1.25 billion grant.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The funds will go to support the vulnerable sections of the population, as well as the salaries of civil servants, educators, doctors, and first responders.

The protocol of negotiations on attracting a grant was signed by the Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Olha Zykova.

As part of this project, the Ministry of Finance has already attracted grants and loans totaling $19.5 billion and €1.44 billion. Of these, $17.97 billion are grants.

In the near future, it is expected to sign an agreement on the specified grant of the Trust Fund of many donors between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) and to direct the funds to the state budget of Ukraine.