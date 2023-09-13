Radio Svoboda: The EU removed four Russians from the sanctions list

The European Union removed four Russians from the sanctions lists. Radio Svoboda reports this with reference to sources in EU diplomatic circles.

In the list:

Grigoriy Berezkin is a Russian businessman whose assets include RBC media holding;

Farkhad Akhmedov is the former president and co-owner of Northgaz;

Aleksandr Shulgin is the former head of the Russian marketplace Ozon;

Georgy Shuvaev is a Russian colonel who died in 2022.

At the same time, the EU has extended the personal sanctions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine for another six months, the restrictions will be valid until March 15, 2024. The sanctions apply to almost 1,800 people whom the European Union considers responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.