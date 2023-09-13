Since July 18, the Russians have damaged or destroyed 105 port infrastructure facilities

During the night attack of Russia on the ports of Reni and Izmail (Odesa region), seven drivers were injured — they were taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

This was reported by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The Russians damaged administrative buildings, warehouses for grain cargoes, oil storage tanks and motor vehicles. Despite this, the ports continue to work.

Since July 18, after Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", the occupiers damaged or partially destroyed 105 port infrastructure facilities.

"The ports of the Danube cluster are currently the only waterway for Ukrainian agricultural exports. If it is not protected by powerful air defense systems, the consequences will be greater. First of all, for those countries that depend on Ukrainian agricultural products," the minister emphasized.