Two more buildings on the territory of Nyzhnia Lavra became state property

The Commission of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" returned to the state property the 63rd and 64th buildings on the territory of Nyzhnia Lavra, where the Kyiv Theological Academy and Seminary of the UOC (MP) were located.

Already 13 objects out of about 40 full-fledged structures used by the monastery have been returned to the control of the state by the commission of the reserve.

In total, the UOC (MP) used 79 objects, among which there are also retaining walls and MAFs. The facilities used by the monks, including churches and refectories, are still under the control of the monasteryʼs brothers.