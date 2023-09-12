From now on, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will search for those missing due to the war

The Cabinet of Ministers has transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs the authority to search for people who have gone missing under special circumstances. Previously, this was done by the Ministry of Reintegration.

This was reported by the governmentʼs representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Also, from now on, the General Staff, in agreement with the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, must form search groups for missing persons.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will ensure the activities of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances.