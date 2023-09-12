UZ: The connection “Kyiv — Kherson” will now be daily

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) adds to train No. 101/102 Kramatorsk — Kyiv — Kherson, which runs every other day, non-stop cars Kyiv — Kherson as part of train No. 217/218 Kyiv — Mykolaiv.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

The cars will appear as part of the train from September 23 and will depart from the capital on odd days at 21:33, arriving in Kherson at 09:26 the next day. Return from Kherson — on even days (from September 24) at 19:43, arrival in Kyiv at 07:21 in the morning.

Also, from September 24, train No. 219/220 will go to Mykolaiv on even days from Kherson. Departure from Kherson at 10:06 a.m., arrival at St. Mykolaiv-Vantazhny at 12:20 p.m. Contrary to Art. Mykolaiv-Vantazhny at 16:20, arrival in Kherson at 18:43.

Tickets can be bought in the application, on the website, chatbot and at the station ticket offices.