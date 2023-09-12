Ukraine won the first gold medal at the “Invictus Games”

Ukrainian military Mykola Zaritsky won the gold medal in the shot put in the IF1 category at the "Invincible Games" with a result of 11.3 meters.

This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine on September 12.

On October 11, 2022, Zaritskyi was injured while performing a combat mission in the Kherson region, then he lost his leg.

Other medals as a result of the second day of the competition:

Volodymyr Hera — silver in the IF7 category in discus throwing with a result of 10.50 meters;

Vitaliy Borodavka — bronze in the 100-meter race in the IT7 category with a result of 12.56;

Maksym Dmytrash — silver in the IJ5 long jump category with a result of 5.44;

Oleksandr Makovey in the IF8 discus throwing category finished sixth with a result of 18.07 meters.