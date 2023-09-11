Defense Minister Umerov spoke for the first time with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin

The newly appointed Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and his colleague from the USA Lloyd Austin held a telephone conversation for the first time. The parties discussed military aid and the upcoming meeting in the Rammstein format.

This is stated in the official message of the Pentagon.

Austin congratulated Umerov on his appointment and confirmed the unwavering support of the United States for Ukraine. They discussed the immediate and long-term priorities for supporting the Defense Forces.

The officials also discussed the agenda of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine "Ramstein". It should take place next week, the Pentagon said.

Umerov also said that he informed Austin about the latest developments on the front line.