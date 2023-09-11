The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion of the ex-MP Polishchuk. He denied the existence of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion of a former MP who denied the existence of Ukraine on the talk show of Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva. He is accused of high treason (part 1 of article 111 of the CCU) and violation of the equality of citizens (part 1 of article 161 of the CCU).

The press service of SBU writes about this.

Before the start of the full-scale war, Polishchuk regularly visited Moscow and took part in the talk show "60 Minutes". There, he supported the Kremlinʼs aggressive policy, denied the existence of Ukrainian statehood, and talked about the "ideological confrontation" between Ukrainians.

As the Security Service of Ukraine established, for this, the former deputy of the Peopleʼs Republic received money from the Russian special services. They transferred payments to him through financial institutions of third countries.

Now Polishchuk faces up to 15 years in prison. He is hiding in Russia.