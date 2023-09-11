In Transcarpathia, border guards detained 56 men who wanted to cross the border illegally

Over the weekend, border guards of the Mukachevo detachment in Transcarpathia detained 56 men who wanted to enter Romania and Hungary illegally.

The press service of the State Border Service (SBS) writes about this.

Seven times, violators looked for weak points in the areas of "Kosino", "Vylok" and "Luzhanka" on the border with Hungary. Then SBS employees stopped 30 men.

Violators made another 18 attempts at the "Dilove", "Yablunivka" and "Tyachiv" areas on the border with Romania. The military detained 26 men there.

Administrative offenses were filed against the detainees for attempting to cross the border illegally (Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

The operatives of the border detachments are now identifying the organizers of illegal crossings.