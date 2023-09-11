Ukraine will receive 40 more German Marder IFVs

Ukraine will receive another 40 German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV).
Plans to provide these machines were previously reported on the website of the German government, and now the Rheinmetall concern, which received the order, reports on the implementation of the plan.
Two Rheinmetall plants are actively preparing and refurbishing the Marder to begin deliveries by the end of this year. They say they can transfer 10 cars a month.
- Ukraine already has 40 Marder machines in version 1A3. They used to belong to the Bundeswehr and after repairs were handed over to Ukraine in March and July of this year. Taking into account the new 40, the total number of such transferred machines will increase to 80 units.