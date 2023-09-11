A military man was detained in Kyiv — he was preparing Russian strikes on the capitalʼs thermal power plant

In Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a military man who was preparing new Russian strikes on the capitalʼs thermal power plants. He faces life imprisonment.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

The contractor of the military unit of the National Guard was recruited by the Russian special service in January 2023. He was attracted to work at the FSB by a former National Guard soldier who resigned from the service and left for Europe. He tasked the agent in Kyiv, in particular, with collecting geolocations of thermal power plants in the capital.

The contractor also collected information on the technical condition of energy facilities and the level of their protection by units of the Defense Forces — he photographed the facilities and sent a description to the curator via messenger.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For each completed task, both involved received from the FSB from 100 to 1 000 dollars.

The Security Service of Ukraine established that the occupiers gathered intelligence to prepare for new airstrikes on Kyiv during the cold season.

Law enforcement officers searched the military manʼs place of residence. He was informed of suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code). The same suspicion was announced to a former National Guard soldier.