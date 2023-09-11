General Staff: Russia plans forced mobilization from occupied regions due to losses

More than 30 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian and Russian troops over the past day. The enemy lost 580 occupants, six tanks and 28 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Siversk and Sloboda directions, the Russians are actively conducting sabotage activities in the border areas and covering the state border.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces have partial success in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region, pushing the invaders out of their positions and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries, the fighting continues. Meanwhile, Russian troops unsuccessfully broke through the defenses in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka and Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region.

The Defense Forces have the initiative and are storming the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk areas. Ukrainian fighters are holding the defense in the districts of Keramik, Avdiivka, Severne, Maryinka and Rivnopole in Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, Russia plans to mobilize 400 000 to 700 000 people in the temporarily occupied territories. And another 40 000 from the Chechen Republic. They will probably be used as blocking units.