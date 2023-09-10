The Minister of Defense plans to create the post of military ombudsman

The newly appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, announced the introduction of a new position — military ombudsman. He will take care of military needs.

“We will focus on human lives; we will focus on our people. And that is why we will probably introduce a new position, which will be called the military ombudsman, which will deal with the military needs of the people and our soldiers," he said during a speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) annual meeting.

Umierov emphasized that every fighter has the right to be fully equipped and have everything necessary for war. The minister assured that everything necessary will be purchased.