The defense forces destroyed 490 occupiers and 99 units of their equipment in a day

Last day, the Defense Forces eliminated 490 occupiers and 99 units of enemy weapons and equipment. During this time, more than 30 combat clashes took place.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Bakhmut — in particular, near Orikhove-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka. Fierce fighting is also ongoing in the Klishchiivka area. To the south, in the Maryinka area, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks by Russian troops.

In the direction of Melitopol, the Defense Forces advance and force the enemy to withdraw from their positions.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying the enemyʼs warehouses and inflicting damage on his rear.