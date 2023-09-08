The Defense Forces destroyed 640 occupiers and 176 units of their equipment over the past day

The Defense Forces eliminated 640 occupiers and 176 units of enemy weapons and equipment over the past day.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, the Defense Forces are having success south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut in Donetsk region. Fighters are anchored at the achieved boundaries.

According to the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev, the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions.