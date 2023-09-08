At night, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 16 “Shahed” drones over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces eliminated 16 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 within Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

This is reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At night, the enemy attacked the south with groups of attack UAVs from the south-eastern and southern directions (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda).

"Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were used to repulse the attack," the department emphasized.