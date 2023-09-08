At night, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 16 “Shahed” drones over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces eliminated 16 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 within Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.
This is reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At night, the enemy attacked the south with groups of attack UAVs from the south-eastern and southern directions (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda).
"Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were used to repulse the attack," the department emphasized.
- The occupiers use several types of Iranian-made drones in the war against Ukraine: single-use kamikaze drones Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as multi-purpose Mohajer-6 drones. Russia used them en masse for attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure objects.
- On August 20, the President of Ukraine stated that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Russia had fired more than 6 500 missiles and more than 3 500 attack drones, including Iranian Shahed, into Ukraine. Since then there have been new attacks.
- On the night of September 7, the air defense forces destroyed 25 attack drones out of 33 launched that attacked Odesa and Sumy regions. According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, as a result of the night attack of the occupiers, civil and port infrastructure facilities were damaged in the region.