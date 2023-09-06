“Chesno”: 59 MPs “disappeared” from the parliament hall during the vote for the opening of e-declarations

During the voting for amendment 371 in draft law No. 9534, 59 MPs were allegedly absent from the Verkhovna Rada hall, as the "Chesno" Movement reported. This amendment provides for the immediate opening of the register of electronic declarations.

According to "Chesno", "Servant of the People" faction gave only 50% of the votes for the draft law. The support of 27 MPs was insufficient to pass the amendment. 37 "servants" together with the head of the faction Davyd Arakhamia pulled out cards, allegedly they were "absent" during the vote for the amendment, and another 55 MPs of the pro-government faction had a card in the slot during the review, but did not vote.

Also "absent" during the voting for the key amendment were four representatives of "Motherland", six MPs from "Restoration of Ukraine", three non-faction MPs, one representative of the "Trust" group, four MPs from "Eurosolidarity" and two MPs from the faction "Voice" and the group "for the Future".

Dmytro Mykysha and Mykola Tyshchenko voted against opening the register of declarations.

After the vote, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia called on his colleagues to allow their declarations to be made public and promised to do so himself.

44 MPs were apparently absent and did not support the second reading of draft law No. 9534 on the restoration of declaration under martial law.

The largest percentage of MPs who "disappeared" during the vote for the restoration of declaration as a whole is in the "Restoration of Ukraine" group (41%), the "Motherland" faction (27%) and the "For the Future" group (24%).