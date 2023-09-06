“Chesno”: 59 MPs “disappeared” from the parliament hall during the vote for the opening of e-declarations

During the voting for amendment 371 in draft law No. 9534, 59 MPs were allegedly absent from the Verkhovna Rada hall, as the "Chesno" Movement reported. This amendment provides for the immediate opening of the register of electronic declarations.
According to "Chesno", "Servant of the People" faction gave only 50% of the votes for the draft law. The support of 27 MPs was insufficient to pass the amendment. 37 "servants" together with the head of the faction Davyd Arakhamia pulled out cards, allegedly they were "absent" during the vote for the amendment, and another 55 MPs of the pro-government faction had a card in the slot during the review, but did not vote.
Also "absent" during the voting for the key amendment were four representatives of "Motherland", six MPs from "Restoration of Ukraine", three non-faction MPs, one representative of the "Trust" group, four MPs from "Eurosolidarity" and two MPs from the faction "Voice" and the group "for the Future".
Dmytro Mykysha and Mykola Tyshchenko voted against opening the register of declarations.
After the vote, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia called on his colleagues to allow their declarations to be made public and promised to do so himself.
44 MPs were apparently absent and did not support the second reading of draft law No. 9534 on the restoration of declaration under martial law.
The largest percentage of MPs who "disappeared" during the vote for the restoration of declaration as a whole is in the "Restoration of Ukraine" group (41%), the "Motherland" faction (27%) and the "For the Future" group (24%).
- On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 9534 on the return of the electronic declaration of property of officials and civil servants, but rejected the key amendment 371 on making the declarations open immediately. That is, the register will be closed for another year — no one will publicly see the fortunes of employees. The public calls on President Volodymyr Zelensky to promise a draft law.
- The opening of e-declaration is demanded by Ukraineʼs partners, in particular the countries of the "Big Seven" and the European Union.