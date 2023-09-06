Blinken arrived in Kyiv. He will announce a billion dollar aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit, during which he is likely to announce financial assistance worth more than $1 billion.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to a representative of the State Department.

Blinkenʼs first stop in Kyiv was the military cemetery, where he, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Next, the state secretary will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian officials and representatives of civil society.

CNN writes that Blinken wants to discuss the situation at the front with Zelensky. Also during the visit, the US and Ukraine can coordinate their efforts before the meeting of the UN General Assembly, which will take place later this month.