The list of diseases hasnʼt changed — only the approach. The AFUʼs Medical Service explained new assessment of fitness for service

The Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued an explanation regarding the updated list of diseases approved by the Ministry of Defense, which is used to assess fitness for military service. The main message is that the list of diseases has not changed in essence, but the approach to assessing suitability has changed.

The representative of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, lieutenant colonel of the medical service, Dmytro Miroshnychenko, told ArmyInform about this.

According to him, changes to the list of diseases were developed by the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and the Command of the Armed Forces. Non-governmental organizations were also involved in this process, which provided feedback from servicemen.

Miroshnychenko says that the list was updated due to progress in science and approaches to the diagnosis of certain diseases. The updates generally provide specifics for doctors so that everyone interprets the military medical examination provisions as uniformly as possible and to minimize errors in eligibility decisions.

In the section on diseases, Miroshnychenko claims, the same diseases and indicators used to determine suitability (limited suitability, unsuitable and suitable) remained, but now the emphasis will be on an individual approach to each person separately. That is, if a conscript or military man has chronic diseases or certain health problems and they do not bother him significantly, then he can be recognized as fit. For example, says Miroshnychenko, if a person is physically healthy and his tests are normal, then he can serve without restrictions. It also works the other way around — when the disease has entered an acute stage.

In general, Miroshnychenko explains, such an approach will help to better assess the condition of a serviceman, so that commanders understand to which service a person should be recruited or where it is better to assign a serviceman or a conscript based on his current state of health — to rear service, support or combat formations.

"For example, a serviceman had chronic viral hepatitis, which did not show itself in any way. The man served in the repair company while receiving documents for passing the medical examination of the VLK and asked me: "Why canʼt I continue to do my job, Iʼve been doing it for 20 years? Why is there a question about my suitability for further service? I am ready and can continue to serve qualitatively, despite the diagnoses that have been made to me." Such cases are not isolated. At the same time, some persons often manipulate, having certain diseases, and believe that they have reasons to avoid service due to their health. But, again, decisions are made individually on the basis of objective data on their state of health," the lieutenant colonel added.

What is it about?

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recently approved by Order No. 490 a new schedule of diseases, according to which fitness for military service is assessed and the service of those with limited fitness is ordered. It entered into force on August 25.

Previously, in wartime, according to the articles of the Schedule, the military medical commission had to recognize as fit for military service, with the exception of articles 2-c, 4-c, 5-c, 12-c, 13-c, 14-c, 17-c, 21st and 22nd — they were deemed unsuitable. In the update, these articles were excluded.

2-c is clinically cured tuberculosis;

4-c — viral hepatitis with minor dysfunction;

5-c — asymptomatic HIV;

13th — diseases of the endocrine system with minor functional disorders;

14th — mild short-term painful manifestations of mental disorders;

17th — neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders with moderately pronounced, short-term manifestations, with an asthenic state;

21-c — slowly progressing diseases of the central nervous system;

22nd — episodic and paroxysmal disorders.

Taking into account the updates, now after an individual examination, people with the above diseases can be considered suitable for a specific military specialty. In case, for example, a military serviceman is recognized as unfit for service in a specific specialty, the unit commander, before transferring a person to another position, can refer him to the Military Police to determine suitability for service in a new specialty.

The order also detailed the procedure for determining the place of service for those with limited fitness and clarified the procedure for adopting a resolution of the VLK on the causal relationship of illness, trauma, and injury.

In addition, by order No. 456, the Ministry of Defense simplified the health requirements for service in the landing forces and marines.