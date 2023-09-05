ZSU: There may be “labyrinths” on the second line of Russian defense in the Zaporizhzhia region

The second line of defense of the Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region is quite powerful — although the density of minefields there is lower, their number is quite large. In addition, the enemy had a year to dig in.

The spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated on the air of the telethon that there could be whole "labyrinths" on the second line.

"The only thing that can play into our hands is that the trenches, trenches, and ceilings are not so strong," he added.

A number of analysts and the OSINT community claimed that the Russians had built a network of tunnels in the second line of defense. Similar tactics were used by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. This made it possible to calmly experience airstrikes and artillery fire.