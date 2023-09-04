The general who seized power in Gabon declared himself president

In Gabon, a group of officers staged a coup and seized power. General Brice Oligui Ngema was appointed as the countryʼs interim leader and has now declared himself the official president.

Reuters writes about it.

He took the presidential oath in the capital Libreville before the Constitutional Court. Ngema said that he will be in office until it becomes possible to form a civilian government in the country. He did not name the date of the elections, but he promised to change the Constitution, update the criminal and electoral codes and release political prisoners.