Reuters: Egypt bought almost half a million tons of wheat from Russia. The deal was private

Egypt bought about half a million tons of wheat from Russia. The deal was private, and prices could be lower than those offered at tenders.

This was reported to "Reuters" by four traders familiar with the matter.

According to their data, the General Administration of Commodity Supply (GASC) bought about 480 000 tons of wheat from Solaris. It cost about $270 per ton. This price may be lower than the unofficial floor set by the Russian government to control domestic grain prices.

According to traders, the minimum price is not mandatory, but Russia expects suppliers to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.