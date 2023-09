Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"If you count and evaluate all the aid packages today, I think we received under $100 billion during the full-scale invasion," Reznikov said.

This amount is weapons and military equipment. Ukraine has already received almost $60 billion in aid from the US alone.

Oleksiy Reznikov explained that the majority of the budget of the Ministry of Defense is spent on monetary support for the military and compensation.