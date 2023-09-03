Defense forces shot down 22 out of 25 strike drones overnight

On the night of September 3, the Russian occupiers attacked the southern regions of Odesa several times with successful Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles. They were launched from the south and southeast (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation).
In total, the Russians used 25 drones, of which the Defense Forces shot down 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Three drones targeted port infrastructure — two civilians were injured. The massive attack lasted more than 3.5 hours.
- The previous mass attack by drones and rockets took place on the night of August 30. The Russians then used 28 missiles and 16 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, Ukrainian air defense destroyed almost all targets (except for one UAV) within Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.