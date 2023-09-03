Defense forces shot down 22 out of 25 strike drones overnight

On the night of September 3, the Russian occupiers attacked the southern regions of Odesa several times with successful Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles. They were launched from the south and southeast (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation).

In total, the Russians used 25 drones, of which the Defense Forces shot down 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Three drones targeted port infrastructure — two civilians were injured. The massive attack lasted more than 3.5 hours.