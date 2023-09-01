The police reported the suspicion to the oil thieves who damaged the pipeline

The law enforcement officers reported the suspicion of five criminals who stole oil from the pipeline.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Residents of the Poltava and Chernihiv regions "crashed" into the pipeline and collected oil by the drip method, which actually does not record the drop in pressure. After each theft, they even removed the soil from the crime scene.

The perpetrators also laid an underground diversion from the damaged pipeline about 5 kilometers long. At one time, they stole up to 12 cubic meters of oil. Then it was sold to oil depots and various commercial structures. In this way, the participants "earned" more than half a million hryvnias.