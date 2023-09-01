The Ministry of Health reported on changes in the work of military medical commissions

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko reported on the changes in the work of military medical commissions (MMC) at the meeting of the National Security Council.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Health.

Hereʼs what I managed to do:

It was allowed to carry out an examination of the MMC in civilian hospitals. This effectively doubled the number of commissions. Currently, 819 civilian medical facilities are involved, 335 of them work with active military personnel. Separate funds were allocated for examination of military personnel in civilian hospitals.

An electronic queue was introduced. More than 45 000 Ukrainian soldiers have already used this service.

Doctors are trained to work with the electronic medical system. More than 1 700 laptops were delivered to hospitals. Electronic document management is also being introduced — it already works in 82% of military units.

Obtaining a certificate on the circumstances of the injury, which is the basis for compensation, has been simplified. Previously, the military could receive it for several months.

Field medical and social examinations for military personnel were introduced. More than 17 000 soldiers were examined in the medical facilities where they are being treated.

They drew up a plan for barrier-free accessibility. Funding allocation is in process.

They issued a guide with an algorithm of actions for wounded servicemen, launched a hotline, a website and help in the "Jura" application.

Next, the Ministry of Health will work on the issue of those with limited fitness, improve the mechanism for appealing the decisions of the MMC and the payment of financial support to servicemen who are being treated abroad.

On August 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, at which a number of decisions were made regarding the work of military medical commissions.

Military medical commissions began to check after checking the military commissions — because of corruption. The national police conducted more than 200 searches and documented draft evasion schemes. Law enforcement officers seized more than 10 000 medical files.

On August 31, the Office of the Ombudsman promised to complete the inspection of all MMCs in Ukraine within three weeks.