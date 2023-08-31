Ukraine agreed on a large batch of “medevacs” for the Defense Forces

Ukraine has agreed to supply the country with a large batch of armored vehicles for medical evacuation.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his evening address on August 31.

"Important news for the front line: it has been agreed to supply a large batch of armored "medevacs" to Ukraine. What the soldiers told me about when we visited combat brigades. The Ministry of Defense reported today," he said.

The president also held a conference call with the military and government officials, at which there were reports from the GUR and foreign intelligence on the plans of the occupiers. "They have hopeless plans," the president noted.

He did not specify with which state the supply was agreed, what specific quantity and what terms are in question.