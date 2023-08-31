Kyiv allocated an additional 133 million hryvnias for shelter

In Kyiv, almost 133 million hryvnias were additionally allocated for construction design and capital repairs of shelters.

Corresponding changes to the Program of economic and social development of the city were approved by deputies of the Kyiv City Council during the meeting.

For example, 91 million hryvnias will be allocated to the design of construction of shelters in ten districts of the city, and 41.6 million hryvnias will go to capital repairs of existing shelters located in schools, kindergartens, dormitories and vocational education institutions.