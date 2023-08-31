SBU declared the suspicion to a Russian soldier who ordered the shooting of the family during the occupation of Bucha

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified another Russian occupier who is involved in mass murders during the occupation of the Kyiv region. Senior Lieutenant Vadim Ovchinnikov, the commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 37th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army, ordered the shooting of a Ukrainian family during the occupation of Buchi.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine on August 31.

Ovchinnikovʼs unit captured the villages of Severynivka, Motyzhyn and Kopyliv of Buchansky district. During the occupation, Vadim Ovchinnikov and his subordinates drove around the territory in armored vehicles and intimidated the locals. During one of these "raids" in early March 2022, Ovchinnikov ordered to open fire on two passenger cars with civilians moving towards the IFV.

In the affected cars was a Ukrainian family trying to leave Severynivka for Uman, in Cherkasy region. Russian soldiers fired from machine guns — a husband and wife and their 15-year-old daughter were killed, only the younger, 9-year-old daughter survived.

The order to shoot local residents was carried out by five of Ovchinnikovʼs subordinates:

junior sergeant Mykhail Zharky;

Corporal Aldar Garmatarov;

Corporal Sergei Zvarichevsky;

Corporal Artem Belikov;

Private Ivan Naghumanov.

They were informed of the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode