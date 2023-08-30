Switzerland has joined the Register of Damages to Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion

Switzerland has joined the Register of Damages of Ukraine created by the Council of Europe.

This is reported on the website of the Swiss government.

This register is actually a database of evidence of damages, destruction and losses caused by the Russian invasion to the Ukrainian state and all individuals and legal entities. It will become part of a compensation mechanism that will help collect compensation from Russia in accordance with international law, in particular at the expense of Russian assets.

Switzerlandʼs membership in this mechanism will soon be officially approved by the Council of Europe.