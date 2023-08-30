Last dayʼs defense forces destroyed the Russian “Solntsepyok” and 570 occupants

Last day, Ukrainian forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the area of Bakhmut, Donetsk and Kreminna, and also destroyed the Russian heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok". The defenders also managed to eliminate 570 occupiers and 109 units of equipment and enemy weapons.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, 35 combat clashes took place at the front during the day.

In the Kreminna district, the occupiers unsuccessfully advanced near Novoyehorivka and Bilogorivka.

In the area of Bakhmut, the enemy tried to advance near Bohdanivka, Kurdyumivka, and Ozaryanivka, but the Defense Forces fought back.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

At the same time, Ukrainian fighters continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol.