At night, drones attacked six regions of the Russian Federation. This is the biggest blow in the rear of the occupiers

Explosions rang out in six regions of Russia at night — in the Pskov, Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, Ryazan and Moscow regions. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says that it repelled the drone attack, but does not report the destruction.

Pskov

In Pskov, where the "Khresty" military airfield and the Cheryokhin military base are located, explosions began to ring out at 11:45 p.m. The propaganda news agency TASS, with reference to the emergency services, wrote that four Il-76 transport planes were damaged at the airfield.

According to data from open sources, at the beginning of 2023, Il-76 military transport aircraft from the 334th military transport aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force were based at this airfield.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the 104th Guards Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation stationed there committed war crimes in Buch and other places on the Kyiv front.

From Pskov to the border with Ukraine (directly through Belarus) is approximately 700 km. This is one of the most destructive blows in the rear of Russia.

Explosions also rang out in the area of military unit 64044, where the 2nd GRU special forces brigade is located. They took part in the war against Ukraine.

Other regions

Also at night, explosions rang out in Tula, Bryansk, sounds of "air defense operations" were heard in Moscow, Lipetsk, Oryol and Kaluga regions, in Ryazan and in the bay of occupied Sevastopol.

In Bryansk, the drone fell on one of the largest Russian microelectronics factories, which produces components for the Iskander OTRK and Pantsir ZRGK, Kremniy EL.

Subsequently, the airspace was closed in Tula region, as well as over part of Moskow region (including part of Moscow), in Ryazan region and over part of Kaluga region. Later, it was opened, but the Pskov airport was closed until Thursday.