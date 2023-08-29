A man who was sending spare parts for drones to Russia was detained in Germany

A Russian was detained in Germany, who was sending spare parts for military equipment to the Russian Federation. He has German citizenship.

Reuters writes about it.

The suspect, identified as Voldemar V., is accused of violating anti-Russian sanctions. He has been in custody since March 9. The Mannheim Regional Court issued a warrant for his arrest on March 8.

According to the investigation, from January 2020 to March 2023, the man exported electronic components 26 times to a Russian company that produces military equipment, in particular Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones.

The German Prosecutor General stated that he intervened in this case "due to special importance". He issued a new warrant for the suspectʼs arrest.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak also reported on this case. He recalled that the McFaul-Yermak group has transferred its analysis of components of the Shahed, Orlan and Lancet drones to partners and is working with the governments of countries on this.