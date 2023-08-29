In Romania, a bus with Ukrainians got into an accident. 15 people were injured

A bus carrying 40 Ukrainians got into a road accident in the Romanian city of Nevodari. At least 15 people were injured, six passengers were hospitalized. Two minors are among the victims.

This was reported by Europa Libera Romania.

The accident happened on August 28 at 9:00 p.m. The bus was heading to Odesa and, passing under the bridge, crashed into the height limiter with its upper part.

The Digi24 portal, referring to the bus driver, notes that he was guided by this route by the GPS navigator, which did not indicate the presence of a limiter on the route.