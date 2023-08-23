12 people died in a road accident in Vinnytsia region, including six children

On the evening of August 22, an accident occurred near the village of Brodetske in the Vinnytsia region — a VAZ car and a DAF truck collided.

The car driver and 11 of his passengers died in the accident, including six children aged 2 to 12.

The driver of the truck was detained and placed in an isolation ward. Investigators are investigating the circumstances of the accident and investigating criminal proceedings for violation of traffic rules (Part 3, Article 286). The sanction of the article is up to 10 years of imprisonment.